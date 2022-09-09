Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DK opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.