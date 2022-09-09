Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $68.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.