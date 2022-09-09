Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Digi International Stock Performance
Shares of DGII stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.23.
Insider Transactions at Digi International
In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.