Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International



Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

