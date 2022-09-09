Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.