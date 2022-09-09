Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $244.86

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.86 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 204.30 ($2.47). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 207.20 ($2.50), with a volume of 2,429,887 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.17) to GBX 266 ($3.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,036.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 113.50%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.