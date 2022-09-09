Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 5,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,140,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x by 11.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter.

