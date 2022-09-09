Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Trading 2.1% Higher

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.81. 9,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 143.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

