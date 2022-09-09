DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$0.89. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 12,545 shares traded.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Further Reading

