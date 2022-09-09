Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Down 0.3%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

