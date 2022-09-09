Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 142,143 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 376,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 130,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.