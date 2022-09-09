Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $701.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $45.66.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

About Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,956,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 82,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.