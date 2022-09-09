Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $701.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $45.66.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
