Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.93

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as low as C$11.84. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 399,070 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.93.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.