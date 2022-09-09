DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 58,966 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58,966 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 7.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 107,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $350,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.