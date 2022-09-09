Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,478 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

