Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Price Performance

NYSE:DRE opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

