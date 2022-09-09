Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $58,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of DRE opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.