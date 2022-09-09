Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 34.83 ($0.42) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.52. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 29.30 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 48 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £144.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.