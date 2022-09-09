Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €29.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DUE stock opened at €20.24 ($20.65) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.92 ($20.33) and a 1 year high of €43.62 ($44.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

