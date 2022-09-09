DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,115,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,292 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $69,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.