EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

