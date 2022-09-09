EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.12

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as high as $26.10. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 554 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.