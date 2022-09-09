Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.91

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.91 ($12.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($12.75). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($12.65), with a volume of 804,928 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,047 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.91. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

