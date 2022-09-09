Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,427 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

