Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.51

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.51 and traded as high as C$16.41. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 590,944 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

