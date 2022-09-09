Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Embecta Stock Performance
Shares of Embecta stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24. Embecta has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $49.00.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embecta (EMBC)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.