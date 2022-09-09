Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24. Embecta has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.