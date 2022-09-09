Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.33. Energous shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 109,424 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Energous Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 84.10% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,052.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,641 shares of company stock worth $66,352 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

