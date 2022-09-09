Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.33. Energous shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 109,424 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at Energous

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 84.10% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,052.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,641 shares of company stock worth $66,352. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.