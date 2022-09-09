Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Eneti Price Performance

NETI stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter worth $4,356,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

