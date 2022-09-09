ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

ENI Stock Performance

ETR ENI opened at €11.66 ($11.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.76. ENI has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.10).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

