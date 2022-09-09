EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 47 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 21 ($0.25) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 31.10 ($0.38) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.51. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a market capitalization of £586.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 716,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £186,370.34 ($225,193.74). Insiders have bought 4,649,696 shares of company stock worth $112,612,031 in the last 90 days.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

