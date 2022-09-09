Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

