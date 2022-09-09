Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $76.78 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

