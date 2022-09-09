ESS Tech (GWH) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.52 ESS Tech Competitors $671.41 million $21.29 million -1.00

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 916 34 2.66

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 284.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 62.52%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

