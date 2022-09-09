ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,216,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 222,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.26% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

