European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 695 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 695 ($8.40). Approximately 465,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 180,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681 ($8.23).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £706.93 million and a P/E ratio of 476.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 704.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 708.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at European Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Matthew Dobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £71,300 ($86,152.73).

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

