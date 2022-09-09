Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE EVBN opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $208.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

