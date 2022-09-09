Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $37.76 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

