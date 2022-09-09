Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.04

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as high as C$14.50. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 4,225 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.
Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.04.
Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
