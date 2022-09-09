Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.04

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as high as C$14.50. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 4,225 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.04.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$116.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.