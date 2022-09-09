Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE EIF opened at C$46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

