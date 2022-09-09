Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as low as C$7.09. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 139,147 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
