Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $203.46 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.55. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

