FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.77.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

