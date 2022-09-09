FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in FedEx by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 225,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.65.

NYSE:FDX opened at $202.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

