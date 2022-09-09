FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.65.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.77. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

