Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.28

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.28 and traded as low as $40.54. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 14,593 shares traded.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

