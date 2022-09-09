Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $96.00.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $89.79 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.17. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

