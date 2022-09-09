Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $19.95. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 77,536 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $476.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

