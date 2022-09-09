Financial Comparison: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) versus Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $10,000.00 555.87 -$4.23 million N/A N/A Energous $760,000.00 135.60 -$41.43 million ($0.51) -2.61

Profitability

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

This table compares Global Technologies and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A -1,155.91% -100.39% Energous -4,120.80% -84.10% -74.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Technologies and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus target price of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energous beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

