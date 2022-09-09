Financial Contrast: AppHarvest (APPH) vs. Its Peers

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -181.06% -13.90% -9.53%

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.63 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 4.18

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 35 127 418 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.98%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.01%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

