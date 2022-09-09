Financial Review: Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) vs. Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -102.72% -0.07% -0.05%

Volatility & Risk

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $7.95 billion 1.51 $925.89 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.92 -$33.62 million ($0.06) -0.69

Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eurofins Scientific and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 1 4 3 0 2.25 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $96.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. Given Eurofins Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eurofins Scientific is more favorable than Green Organic Dutchman.

Summary

Eurofins Scientific beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agro-science, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, and healthcare and cosmetics; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include product compliance and audit, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, training courses, and digital media and cyber security for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, authenticity, carbohydrates, consulting, dioxins and POPs, food irradiation, labelling, law, heavy metals, identity preservation, mealtime, molecular and microbiology, mycotoxins, nutritional analyses, organic containments, packaging/migration, radioactivity, rapidest, sensorsy and consumer research, trainings, veterinary drug residues, and vitamins services. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and technologies services. It operates approximately 900 laboratories in 54 countries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

