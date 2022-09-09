Financial Survey: State Street (NYSE:STT) & First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for State Street and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 0 7 4 0 2.36 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

State Street currently has a consensus target price of $84.81, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than State Street.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.03 billion 2.20 $2.69 billion $7.22 9.98 First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.77 $51.49 million $3.66 9.35

This table compares State Street and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 22.61% 11.64% 0.91% First Mid Bancshares 25.93% 11.58% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. State Street pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

State Street beats First Mid Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

